New ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases reported in Denver and Eagle counties, bringing statewide total to 11

DENVER (KDVR) — Two new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases were reported in Colorado Monday afternoon. The first case is in Denver County; the second is in Eagle County.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver County case is a woman in her 30s. She had no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.

The Eagle County case is a woman in her 70s. She had no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.

There are now 11 “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases statewide. Such cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, the CDPHE said there is an “indeterminate” case of the virus in Denver County. A woman in her 70s had no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.

According to the CDPHE, an indeterminate test result means “the test did not provide conclusive results” and will be sent to the CDC for further testing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, CDPHE will treat that individual as a positive case until we receive conclusive results,” the agency said in a written statement.