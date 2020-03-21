New policy bans visitors at all UCHealth hospitals and clinics, with some exceptions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, most visitors are no longer allowed at UCHealth facilities, the hospital network announced. Exceptions are made for pediatric, maternity, NICU and end-of-life care units.

Outpatient clinic patients are allowed one person to accompany them.

UCHealth said the restrictions are in place to protect the health of patients and their families, visitors and health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Connecting to patients with phone calls and virtual connections is encouraged. Patients experiencing fever, cold or flu symptoms, or if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are urged to call ahead of any visit.

UCHealth reminds everyone to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including physically distancing from others, regular hand washing and staying home when sick.

Additional information about COVID-19 is available on the websites of UCHealth, the CDPHE and the CDC.