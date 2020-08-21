Watch live at 12 p.m.: New order expected to allow restaurants to serve alcohol until 11 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — An announcement is expected Friday during Gov. Polis’ press conference at noon that the last call order will be adjusted to allow restaurants to serve alcohol until 11 p.m., FOX31 has learned.

The Owner of Blake Street Tavern, as well as the owner of Owl Saloon, said that the 10 p.m. last call will be adjusted on Friday.

The decision comes one month after Polis announced a 30-day order banning the sale of alcohol at restaurants after 10 p.m.

More than 200 restaurants filed a complaint against the temporary order, but a judge sided with Polis and allowed the order to remain in effect.

Polis’ explanation for adjusting last call was that if people were out drinking later into the night they were more likely to get intoxicated and therefore less likely to follow social distancing standards.

“Alcohol kind of softens the nervous system,” UCHealth Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Fehling said. “Very often, people’s judgement can wane in their choices.”

Polis is expected to formally announce the change during a news conference at noon. You will be able to watch the announcement live in the KDVR News App or on KDVR.com.