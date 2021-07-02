New mask guidelines issued in Colorado ahead of 4th of July

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued new guidelines for mask-wearing on Thursday.

People age 12 and older are no longer required to wear masks in schools or DMVs.

Children between the ages of three and 11 are no longer required to wear masks.

Indoor events larger than 2,000 people no longer require prior approval from the health department. All indoor and outdoor events can operate at full capacity.

The CDC still requires masks to be worn in certain settings, like public transportation, homeless shelters and prisons.

It’s up to each individual county to update their rules, following the new guidelines from the state health department. For the latest guidelines where you live, visit your county’s website.