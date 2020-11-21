New ‘large capacity’ COVID testing sites opening in Golden, mountain communities

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) announced Saturday the opening of COVID-19 testing sites in Golden and mountain communities.

The Golden test site opens Sunday. It is located at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at: 15200 W. Sixth Ave. Frontage Rd.

The Golden site’s operating hours are as follows:

Monday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Noon – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 8 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m

Walk-ins are allowed; however, JCPH asked people to register online if possible.

Health officials said the Golden site will be able to test up to 2,000 people daily. People will receive results in two to three days.

“The testing performed at the Golden location is a self-performed oral test, which minimizes

the in-person contact and risk of transmission for all site visitors and testing professionals,” JCPH said.

In addition to the Golden site, a mobile testing van will serve mountain communities in Jefferson, Clear Creak, Douglas and Park counties starting Sunday.

The locations and times for the mobile testing sites are below. Click on the location to pre-register:

The van can test up to 300 people daily. People will receive results in two to three days, JCPH said.

Jefferson County is one of 20 in Colorado moving to “Level Red” restrictions this weekend amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Testing at both the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and the mobile testing van will be

provided to anyone who is experiencing symptoms or who believes they have been in

contact with someone who has the virus. No one will be denied testing,” JCPH said.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in Jefferson County, visit JCPH’s website.