New COVID-19 test site opens in Boulder in response to CU outbreak

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Health officials will open a walk-up test site Wednesday in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

In the last week, six university or college-based outbreaks have been reported to state epidemiologists. Colorado’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, expects that number to double by the end of this week.

Every CU Boulder student is being asked to quarantine for 14 days with exceptions for essential activities like going to class or getting food.

The new walk up test site to open Wednesday will be set up in the Pleasant Street parking lot at 1205 S Pleasant Street, Boulder. It’ll run through September 30, with the chance to extend the site depending on COVID-19 positivity rates.

The test site will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

Residents must bring a mask and a form of identification (driver’s license or student ID) to the test site.

Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours. Residents who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by Boulder County Public Health epidemiology staff. Residents who test negative will be contacted by the Colorado Department of Public Health lab staff. There will also be a hotline available for individuals to call to check results.