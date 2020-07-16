New COVID-19 cases double in 5 days in Eagle County

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagle County is considering tightening some of its restrictions after seeing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Over a period of ten days, the county reported 71 new cases with a doubling of newly confirmed cases over the past 5 days.

“We’re at a critical tipping point where we’re going to get as good a warning today that they’re [cases] going in a direction that’ll get us back to where we were in March,” said Birch Barron, Eagle County Emergency Management Director.

Barron warned Eagle County Commissioners about the potential threat this week and shared new data highlighting the disease trends in the area.

Out of the 71 new cases over the past ten days, 42% had close contact with a known cases – 5% were exposed outside of Eagle County – and 53% had an exposure that could not be identified.

“This is important because the last time I reported these numbers, less than a quarter said I don’t know where I got this. Now it’s over half,” Barron said.

Barron explained how complicated that makes contact tracing.

“There’s no way any amount of public health system can public trace their way out of it if our social interactions are getting more complex with larger group gatherings and more travel,” Barron said.

Another concern for Eagle County is the shift in age transmission. A few weeks ago, more than half of all new cases were detected in people 30 or younger. Out of latest cases, 56% are 40 years and older.

“It’s showing a shift in disease transmission from younger adults to middle age and older adults with increasing age as a risk factor for severe illness,” Barron explained.

New restrictions being discussed could limit outdoor and indoor public gathering sizes, as well as private gathering sizes.