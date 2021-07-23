New care facility COVID guidelines issued as precaution to Delta variant

Bonn, Germany – April 16: In this photo illustration a girl with a covid 19 Rapid test presenting a Cotton swab on April 16, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — In response to the increase of Delta variant COVID cases, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued updated protocol for care facilities in the state.

All unvaccinated staff need to be tested daily prior to the start of their shift and unvaccinated residents who leave the facility overnight or longer are to be tested upon return.

“Residential care and nursing home communities have been on the front-line of mitigating COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and these added infection prevention measures will help us combat variants of concern and rising cases when they occur,” said Randy Kuykendall, Director, Health Facilities and EMS Division, CDPHE. “Adding rapid testing of unvaccinated staff at the beginning of each shift will help us identify and stop the spread of the disease early. That detection is key to the continued health and safety of our residential care facility residents.”

All facilities that care for older adults and people with disabilities are included in the updated guidelines.