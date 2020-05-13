Nearly 89% of Coloradans paid May rent on time

The Park Cheesman Apartments at 1177 Race St. in Denver. (Photo: FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Apartment Association reported that on time rent payments for May reached 88.8%, over a 5% increase from April.

“April turned out to be a good month for rent collections and, now, May is off to even a stronger start,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association.

The Resident Relief Foundation (RRF) is available to directly provide financial relief for Colorado residents struggling to pay their rent because of coronavirus-related illness, job or income.

Important guidelines for residents:

Must meet program criteria

Experienced virus-related illness, income or job loss

Funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis

Encouraged to reach out as soon as they receive a demand for payment from the housing provider

Additional COVID-19 resources for residents are available.

The RRF’s Colorado fund directly supports Colorado residents with upcoming rent.