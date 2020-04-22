National Jewish Health to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

DENVER (KDVR) — National Jewish Health (NJH) is offering COVID-19 antibody testing starting Friday, April 24. The test was developed by researchers at NJH and has been given emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Antibody tests detect antibodies in the bloodstream and are an effective way to test if a patient has already had COVID-19. Antibody testing is meant only for people without symptoms. Those with symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breath, should instead get the nasal swab test that detects the presence of the virus in the body.

Antibody tests are available with and without a doctor referral. Patients requesting a test on their own can schedule a drive-through blood test online. Self-referral tests cost $94, due when the appointment is made.

Patients working with a doctor can have their physician send a referral in advance with this form. NJH will contact the patient when they receive the order.

“The introduction of antibody testing is the result of tremendous collaboration between our scientists, physicians, and laboratory experts to create robust and effective tools that are needed to continue to make progress against this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Salem, President, and CEO of National Jewish Health.

Drive-through testing is done at the NJH COVID-19 testing tent, located in the Harrison Street parking lot between 13th and 14th Avenues.