National Guard helping in local homeless shelters during coronavirus pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) - The National Guard began helping in Denver's homeless shelters on Thursday afternoon. More than 250 members are taking charge of staffing at the city's existing shelters.

FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke exclusively with Lt. Col. Leanne Smullins, the Guard's liaison to the state, whose own life was dramatically changed by the pandemic.

"Human nature you always want to help. When you put on a uniform, you can do it in a more visible way," said Smullins.

"I was getting ready to retire next month after 21 years in. I've served as liaison officer in floods in 2013, wildfires. I love this mission. Basically the liaison between the guard and state agencies," said Smullins.

"When there’s a disaster -- natural disaster like flood or emergency like wildfire -- we just show up and listen for what is needed around the state. How we can support. When this came up, I just thought it would be one more chance to support the community best I could. Do the types of things I love to do, so I delayed it a little bit," said Smullins.

She had her own business as a leadership and executive coach and will focus on that once she does retire.

A shelter is open at the National Western Complex that will allow for 600 men with about 50 square-feet for every person staying there.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock asked Denver hotels and motels for 3,300 hotel rooms "to meet the anticipated need among people experiencing homelessness and the needs of our local hospitals in the weeks ahead."

A 2,000-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients is being assembled at the Colorado Convention Center.