‘myColorado’ app now has COVID-19 alerts, new DMV services, job opportunities

DENVER (KDVR) — The state of Colorado’s official mobile app, myColorado, now has new features to support Gov. Jared Polis’ order to stay at home. Convenient access to COVID-19 information, 17 additional Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) services, COVID-19 alerts and state of Colorado job opportunities are some of the new features available.

“The new features in the myColorado mobile app support the practice of social distancing by providing easy access to state services from a smartphone, which is critical as we get through the COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Theresa Szczurek, Ph.D., the executive director and chief of Colorado’s Office of Information Technolgy (OIT).

Colorado residents 65 years and older can temporarily renew their driver license or state ID from the myColorado app, even if they have renewed online twice before or have an old photo.

Seventeen myDMV services, including renewing a vehicle registration, requesting a duplicate registration card, checking a title status and applying for an emissions waiver are available on the app. A new State Job Search feature is available to check out state of Colorado job opportunities.

“In addition to providing a great mobile experience, many of the technologies leveraged in myColorado directly led to the accelerated deployment of the COVID-19 call center run by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to aid in Colorado’s response to the global pandemic we are facing,” explained Russell Castagnaro, OIT director of digital transformation.

A complete list of the latest myColorado updates include:

Access to COVID-19 information

Access to 17 additional DMV services

State of Colorado jobs search

Ability to autocomplete forms with mobile device fields

Driver License and state ID renewals enhancements

User interface improvements

Driver license verification system improvements

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) enhancements

The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.