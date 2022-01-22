Multiple KN95 distribution sites run out of masks on first day

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Division Of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is offering KN95 and surgical-grade masks for free in community centers across the state.

At the Broomfield Public Library, they gave out more than 3,000 in the first two hours and ended up giving out 10,000 just on Saturday.

“We are really fortunate that our community trusts us and considers us a gathering point and a distribution point for masks we’ve served today to our regulars who didn’t know there would be masks,” said Danni Steiner, the circulation supervisor for the Broomfield Public Library. “We’ve served a lot of folks who came specifically for the masks.”

The Broomfield Public Library was busier than a normal Saturday now that the CDC has deemed KN95 masks one of the safest. Those masks are now in high demand.

“Yeah, I said, ‘Look at all the cars. Maybe there’s a show,’ but there wasn’t a show. I said, ‘I think maybe they had the masks,’ and they did,” said Evelyn Dye, who lives in Broomfield.

“One hundred percent, I’d move to this one if they’re more available. You know, even on Amazon, they were tough to come by for quite some time,” said Brian Kostrna of Westminster.

“I prefer this type of mask. It can be kind of hard to get them online or, honestly, to trust what’s being given to you online,” long-time Broomfield resident Lesley Moritz said.

Steiner said it’s supposed to be a resource for the public in many ways.

“Libraries are for everyone,” said Steiner. “We get folks who are unhoused who have really no access to masks whatsoever. Folks for whom it gets really cost-prohibitive and it doesn’t even have to be a large family. Sometimes folks are on a really, really limited income. And we can’t protect the public if we don’t have everyone with access to masks.”

She’s happy to add masks to the list until they run out, which is what happened on Saturday. Both the Broomfield Public Library and Aurora Libraries ran out of KN95s.

