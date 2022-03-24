DENVER (KDVR) — As the country passed the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are outlining how far we’ve come, and what we need to improve.

As Colorado shifts into the next phase of the pandemic, the state is rolling back on mass vaccination sites and shifting more focus on vaccinations through smaller local clinics and primary care.

While the current levels are encouraging, Senior Advisor for the White House COVID-19 Task Force Dr. Cameron Webb said we’re not out of the woods yet.

“I always encourage people to pump the brakes on calling it an endemic quite yet,” Webb said. “Endemic means you have somewhat predictable levels of disease spread, those could be high levels, it could be low levels, within a defined geography. I wouldn’t say we’re there just yet.”

Researchers at Johns Hopkins will discuss where we are with vaccinating the youngest children in the country, variants and subvariants and the impact violence in Ukraine has on the pandemic.

