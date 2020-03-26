Mountain View police going door-to-door to check on residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. (KDVR) -- In these uncertain times, Mountain View police are going door-to-door, making sure all residents are OK during the COVID-19 Crisis.

“We put ourselves on the line, every day,” said Mountain View police Chief Steve Davis. “This is no different.”

Armed with masks, gloves and more than 6 feet of "social distancing," three officers made their way to every home in the town of slightly more than 500 immediately west of Denver city limits.

At each stop, homeowners were presented with information on coronavirus and the state's stay-at-home order.

Davis hopes to continue to check on citizens once a week for the foreseeable future.

“The bottomline is: we’re paid to serve and protect. Sometimes, that’s even in the worst of times... like right now," he said.