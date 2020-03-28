Mountain hospitals have lower patient numbers with absence of tourists

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Hospitals in Colorado’s mountain communities say the absence of tourists has meant lower-than usual patient numbers, which is good news for staffing and supply levels in an area with a disproportionately high number of coronavirus cases.

The reduction in patients has been attributed to the closure of ski areas.

Officials at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco tell the Summit Daily News that emergency room visits are down 50% and the hospital is adequately supplied with masks, respirators and gowns.

At Vail Health Hospital, officials tell the Vail Daily that it’s the slowest it’s been in decades and that they “are in great shape.”