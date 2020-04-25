Mountain communities warn people to stay out as stay-at-home order expires

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis said on multiple occasions this week the expiration of the stay-at-home order is not an excuse to travel to mountain communities, asking people to continue to stay close to home for outdoor recreation.

Some mountain communities are prepared for an influx of people despite the governor’s remarks.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says even with the stay-at-home order, their office has regularly issued at least 50 warnings on both Saturdays and Sundays. He says they expect that to continue or increase as the statewide order is lifted next week.

“We already prepared for an influx of people just based on the weather this weekend. Additionally, with the stay-at-home order expiring Monday, I’m sure a lot of people will test their luck,” said Snelling.

He says they plan to put extra on patrols to keep people away from county roads, which remain closed to non-local traffic.

Snelling says they continue to deal with problem spots like Loveland Pass, St. Mary’s and Floyd Hill, where people may not be practicing social distancing requirements.

“It really taxes all of our resources,” said Snelling.

Snelling says the local order in Clear Creek County does not have a set expiration date at this point.

In Eagle County, local leaders are celebrating a victory after the state granted permission for the county to partially reopen earlier this week. The county’s new public health order goes into effect Monday. Even under that order, travel and outdoor recreation are limited to local residents only. Short-term rentals like hotels are also closed through May.