Most Coloradans still won’t travel due to COVID fears, survey finds

FILE – In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, file photo, a lone airline crew member pulls his bags behind him as he walks through the baggage-claim area at Denver International Airport in Denver, amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continue, the majority of Coloradans remain uncomfortable traveling.

Normally, Coloradans love to travel, but the fear of catching COVID is keeping the majority of us at home. That is according to a new survey released Wednesday from AAA Travel.

The message from the governor’s office has been stay at home — it’s the right thing to do. According to AAA Travel, Coloradans got the message.

“Sixty-one percent of Coloradans said they are not comfortable traveling right now. Eighty percent of Coloradans are saying I’m not going to travel. If I do travel, I’m going to wait,” said Skyler McKinley, AAA Colorado.

While more Coloradans are more comfortable traveling now than when the pandemic began, the economic impact of staying at home continues to be felt.

“I can think of no other sector other than travel and hospitality that’s been hit by this crisis in the way that we have,” said McKinley.

And it is not just when the rubber hits the road; People are not flying as much either.

“Thirty-two percent of Coloradans say they want to get on an airplane; Eighty-nine percent of Coloradans say, ‘I’d like to get in my car and go on a road trip,’” said McKinley.

The survey also reveals that 95% will wear a mask while traveling. Forty percent are likely to visit places with a mask mandate, and 51% are driving less due to the pandemic.

“There is a very exciting chapter in the travel industry on the other side of this. It’s not just road trips, it’s everybody who is still in operation. The open question is how many of us [in the travel industry] are going to survive?” said McKinley.