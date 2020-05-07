Morgan County now has highest COVID-19 infection rate in Colorado

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — New data shows a county on the Eastern Plains is now home to the highest COVID-19 infection rate in Colorado.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, Morgan County is topping the charts. Their infection rate is 1,540 per every 100,000 people. That rate of infection is more than three times that of Denver.

The situation was becoming so dire in Morgan County, authorities brought in a refrigerated truck as the county coroner ran out of space to store bodies.

“We’ve had as many as nine in there at one time. They’re rotated in and out,” Morgan County Coroner, Don Heer said.

Heer said because he serves a rural community, he already utilizes the refrigeration system at two local mortuaries, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he feared they would be over capacity.

“Coolers were full, so we requested the use of a refrigerated van to place human remains in until arrangements could be made with families,” Heer said.

On April 11, the Colorado Unified Command Group (UCG) deployed two refrigerated trucks, one to Jefferson County and one to Morgan County. The trailer in Morgan County has been placed behind the sheriff’s office. Heer says it will hold 21 bodies if needed.

He previously used a refrigeration truck when he served on a disaster response team in New York City after the September 11 attacks. But on a local level he’s never seen anything like this.

The influx of bodies at the Coroner’s office is mainly due to three major COVID-19 outbreaks all within Morgan County. At the Cargill Meat Solutions plant, 60 staff tested positive for the virus and one person died. The Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center had 64 residents and staff test positive, including 12 residents who died. The Leprino Foods Cheese Plant also had 83 employees test positive.

As of Thursday, 439 people in Morgan County tested positive for the virus and 21 died.

Heer wants community to understand the refrigerated truck is here out of necessity.

“We’re trying to be respectful of everyone. Trying to be safe for our staff as well as the community that’s our primary concern,” Heer said.

The state says Jefferson County was nearing their normal capacity but had not exceeded it, so their refrigerated truck is currently not in use.