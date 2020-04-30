More than 79,000 unemployment claims filed by Coloradans this past week

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Thursday that there were 38,384 new unemployment claims filed the week ending April 25. The number is down compared to the 67,334 claims filed the week prior. 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 358,489 claims including federal PUA benefits

The top 5 industries with the most claims for the week ending April 25:

Accommodation and Food Services: 8,174

Retail Trade: 7,220

Healthcare and Social Service: 5,527

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 2,670

Other Services: 2,367

Unemployment benefits paid since March 16:

Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

Average 2020 weekly benefits paid for weeks prior: $8.7 Million