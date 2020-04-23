More than 67,000 unemployment claims filed by Coloradans this past week

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Thursday that there were 67,334 new unemployment claims filed the week ending April 18. The number is down compared to the 104,217 claims filed the week prior. 279,199 initials claims have been filed in the past four weeks.

The top 5 industries with the most claims for the week ending April 18:

Accommodation and Food Services: 12,967

Retail Trade: 10,295

Healthcare and Social Service: 8,932

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 3,893

Other Services including personal care, salons: 3,781

Unemployment benefits paid since March 16:

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

On Monday, April 20, CDLE launched a new online application to begin taking claims from self-employed, gig workers, and those otherwise not eligible for regular unemployment due to COVID-19. Since Monday, the new application has received more than 30,000 claims.

CDLE also began paying Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) this week. PUC provides an extra $600 per week of unemployment to those eligible. PUC is paid with regular unemployment benefits after their weekly certification. People do not need to take action to receive that additional benefit amount.