More than $366M in aid flies in for 49 Colorado airports

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $366,981,543 to 49 Colorado airports in respond to the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on Tuesday.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.

Funding is immediately available for critical airport needs with a FAA streamlined application and grant-agreement process. The FAA encourages airport sponsors to execute a grant agreement and spend the funds immediately.

Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.

An interactive map shows all airports, including those in Colorado, that are receiving funding.

The grant funding, which supports continued operations and replaces lost revenue, is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. Airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments are all available for funding.

There is additional program information on the CARES Act website and a listing of CARES Act grants. The FAA issued the following guidance documents: Information for Airport Sponsors and CARES Act Program FAQs.