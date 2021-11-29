Monoclonal antibody treatment will be available by bus in Colorado

Monoclonal antibody treatment

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment by sending buses to provide outpatient care for COVID-19.

“The treatment is provided either intravenously or through a series of shots, either of which occur
during a single appointment. The whole process, including post-treatment monitoring, will take 1-2
hours,” Val Smith, Ph.D., communicable disease supervisor at the Weld County Health Department, said.

Monoclonal antibody treatment helps decrease the severity of COVID-19 by blocking the virus from entering cells. This makes it harder for the virus to reproduce.

These qualifications must be met to be eligible for the treatment:

  • Symptoms started within the last 10 days
  • Not hospitalized or on oxygen due to COVID-19
  • Risk of getting very sick without treatment

The monoclonal antibody is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best defense against getting sick with COVID-19, according to the CDPHE.

Find a CDPHE treatment bus location online.

