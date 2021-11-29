Monoclonal antibody treatment will be available by bus in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment by sending buses to provide outpatient care for COVID-19.

“The treatment is provided either intravenously or through a series of shots, either of which occur

during a single appointment. The whole process, including post-treatment monitoring, will take 1-2

hours,” Val Smith, Ph.D., communicable disease supervisor at the Weld County Health Department, said.

Monoclonal antibody treatment helps decrease the severity of COVID-19 by blocking the virus from entering cells. This makes it harder for the virus to reproduce.

These qualifications must be met to be eligible for the treatment:

Symptoms started within the last 10 days

Not hospitalized or on oxygen due to COVID-19

Risk of getting very sick without treatment People who are 65 years old or older People who are obese or overweight, including children children age 12 to 17 Pregnant people People with certain underlying medical conditions



The monoclonal antibody is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best defense against getting sick with COVID-19, according to the CDPHE.

Find a CDPHE treatment bus location online.