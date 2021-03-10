Moment of silence will honor Denver COVID victims

DENVER (KDVR) – More than 500 residents have died from COVID-19 in Denver alone.

To end a week of remembrance for those who have died, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is asking Denver residents, visitors and businesses to observe a moment of silence on Friday at noon.

The moment of silence will happen after the chiming of twelve bells at the City and County Building, one for each month of the pandemic thus far.

Mayor Hancock will lead Denver residents in the moment of reflection.

The moment of silence will be streamed live. Tune in at 12 p.m. on Friday.