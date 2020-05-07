Metro Denver recorded highest number of house showings on a Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite high unemployment numbers and concerns of economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, buyers continue to show they are eager to buy homes in the Denver metro.

Andrew Abrams runs A-Squared Real Estate and vice chairs the market trends committee for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. He said when restrictions lifted on April 27 and buyers could once again tour homes before making an offer, the Denver metro recorded its highest number of showings on a Monday in history.

“We didn’t have the Kentucky Derby but it kind of felt like that. We were off to the races,” said Abrams. “They said ‘ready-set-go’ and the horses started running in different directions. No one knows how to operate through this so they are making it up as they go along.”

Just like before the pandemic, Abrams said good houses priced right continue to sell quickly — he said it’s not uncommon to see great homes go under contract in less than 24 hours right now.

While all signs indicate Denver’s real estate market remains strong, it’ll still take some time before Abrams and his team can analyze actual data. Abrams said it takes about 90 days for market statistics to come in.

Abrams said the housing market usually picks up speed in late Spring and early summer as many sellers put their homes on the market. However, Abrams thinks that will shift because of COVID-19 with more sellers waiting until fall to list their homes.