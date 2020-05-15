Mental health impacts of pandemic may not be felt yet for class of 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Mental health experts say parents of high school seniors should expect a delayed response when it comes to the mental health impacts of COVID-19.

High school seniors are missing major milestones and some doctors are concerned that depression and anxiety could show up months later.

Makayla Slater is a senior at Holy Family High School in Broomfield. The tags still hang from her prom dress.

“It’s just like you had it all. You were so close and now you just don’t get it,” Slater said.

The athlete’s high school team earned a state championship tournament berth – only to have the game canceled the day before the tournament due to COVID-19.

“It was heartbreaking,” Slater said.

There was no public awards ceremony and no pomp and circumstance for graduation.

“We don’t have the chance to walk across the stage in front of our friends and family, and say that we did it,” Slater said.

As high school seniors like Slater now focus on completing their school year online, Dr. George Brandt, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Centura Health – Porter Adventist Hospital, said this delayed coping process, for missing out on major memories, is concerning.

“How often have they grieved so far? I hope most of my kids haven’t lost anyone major in their life. If they haven’t lost a grandparent, they may not have all the skills or have practice mourning yet,” Brandt said.

Brandt said parents should be on the look-out for signs of anxiety and grief that could surface six months to a year from now.

“They may tend to act out a little bit more, with reckless behavior, or a little bit of chemical abuse or fighting with their folks and not quite knowing what they’re upset and fighting about,” he said.

As Salter tries to process missing out on the final chapter of her high school career, she said exercise and talking with her family helps to improve her mood.