Memorial service, motorcade to be held in honor of UFCW 7 grocery workers who died from COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 (UFCW 7) said they will host a memorial on Sunday in honor of three union members who worked at Kroger grocery stores and died of COVID-19.

Karen Haws, Randy Narvaez and James McKay are the Kroger employees who died from the virus.

UFCW 7 said in a statement that these members were essential heroes and risked their lives in order to help feed their communities.

UFCW Local 7 says they will pay tribute to each member and their families during the event.

Attendees can gather at the Colorado Education Association parking lot for remarks by UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova, Pamela Reséndiz Trujano, Executive Director, Colorado Jobs with Justice, as well as family members of the fallen workers at 10:15 a.m.

Attendees can then take part in a memorial drive past the King Soopers store in the Capitol Hill neighborhood at Corona Street and 9th Avenue in Denver.

This is the location where Randy Narvaez and James McKay worked.

The full schedule for the memorial and motorcade is listed below:

10:15 AM MT Memorial remarks- 1500 Grant St, Denver, CO Speakers: Kim Cordova, President UFCW Local 7 Pamela Reséndiz Trujano, Executive Director, Colorado Jobs with Justice Nicole ‘Nikki’ Trujillo, sister of Randy Narvaez James McKay Jr., son of James McKay

10:45 AM MT Socially Distanced Motorcade Begins at the Colorado Education Association will run down 14th St, Corona St., pass the King Soopers and end at Downing St and 10th Ave. Participants should stay in cars but if they get out of vehicles, should adhere to safe social distancing measures. Motorcade route here.

