Med students get real life lesson during coronavirus pandemic

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the spring semester for some students at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Before the crisis came to Colorado, the third-year students were in rotations. They were in hospitals, doctors office’s, labs and more, learning about medical specialties. But the pandemic put an end to that.

“It’s really tough,” said Jaclyn Anderson, a medical student. “I’ve really enjoyed all the patient interactions. As a medical school class, we’ve come together really well.”

Anderson and the other medical students are now learning virtually. The university even created a coronavirus class, where they learn about COVID-19 as it spreads in real time.

They students are also helping educate the community about the coronavirus.

“(They’re) curious, scared, wondering if they should be wearing masks, what kind of masks,” said Nicholas Bianchina, another medical student. “And we can help answer those questions.”

Bianchina will take all this experience with him, as he plans to specialize in internal medicine.

Anderson plans to specialize in pathology. Now, because of the pandemic, she’s also thinking about microbiology.

“It’s really opened up another idea of what could I do with my career,” Anderson said. “Because this has just been such a life-changing event.”