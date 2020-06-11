Meadowlark Kitchen won’t reopen after five years in RiNo

DENVER — Meadowlark Kitchen has flown the coop.

The restaurant at 2705 Larimer St. in RiNo won’t reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease, co-owner Casey Karns told BusinessDen in a Facebook message Tuesday.

The business has been closed for weeks because it did not do takeout or delivery during the pandemic.

Meadowlark Kitchen opened in late 2014, according to Westword. It is next to, but separate from, Meadowlark Bar, which regularly hosts live music.

Meadowlark’s signature burger is topped with an Irish cheddar sauce, candied bacon, an onion ring and poached egg. Other entrees mentioned on the restaurant’s website include artichoke manicotti, baked mahi-mahi and smoked brisket.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.