Mead High School football team forfeits playoff game over COVID concerns

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mead High School football team has been forced to forfeit an upcoming playoff game over COVID concerns, therefore ending its season.

In an email and voicemail sent to parents, officials elected to forfeit Saturday’s playoff game versus Pueblo South High School due to COVID exposure and quarantine of the Mead team.

Friday night, Mead defeated Frederick, 48-14, to advance to the state playoffs.

“We were ready for the playoffs,” says running back Nathan Bailey. “And this was a final blow.”

The playoff game was set for Saturday afternoon.

Mead parent Mark Pelzel says his son, a tight end and defensive end, is having a hard time with the news.

“He’s a big guy, he had tears in his eyes. Complete disbelief,” Pelzel said.

Nathan Bailey added, “While this sucks and this is really bad, we — as a team — are going to move forward and we’re going to be happy that we had a season and we got to play together and we’re going to look forward to the future.”

It has not yet been determined whether any Mead players tested positive.