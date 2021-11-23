Mayor Hancock to provide update on COVID-19 in Denver, announce indoor mask mandate, sources say

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Executive Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald and regional public health directors will provide an update on COVID-19 in Denver on Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live above on FOX31 NOW.

Mayor Hancock is expected to announce a new indoor mask mandate, FOX31 learned on Monday.

FOX31 was told the mandate will apply to indoor public spaces and will allow for some exemptions. Businesses will have the option to require masks or require proof of vaccination.

The mask mandate is expected to take effect Wednesday.