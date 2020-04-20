Mayor Hancock: This will be a different Summer here in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Later this week, the city of Denver will update residents about large gatherings in the city moving forward.

On Monday morning, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said people should expect these orders to stay in place for the foreseeable future.

“We know our residents have questions on how large gatherings will be in place – and I’m going to be very clear and candid with you – we as a city should anticipate these restrictions to remain in place for a while. Even after we are no longer to remain at home,” Hancock said during a news conference.

Mayor Hancock said public health is the priority.

“This will be a different Summer for those of us here in Denver,” he added.