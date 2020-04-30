Mayor Hancock not expected to extend Denver’s stay-at-home order, plans on making masks mandatory

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced during an interview Thursday morning that the stay-at-home order for the city and county of Denver is not expected to be extended past May 8. The mayor also said he will announce an order for mandatory mask usage sometime next week.

“Next week we are going to have one of those long briefings for Denver… with Governor Polis where we’re going to lay out the landscape for Denver and I believe at that time I will announce a mandatory mask mandate” said Mayor Hancock Thursday morning.

The residents of the @CityofDenver will have to get used to wearing masks for the foreseeable future. 😷 You can expect specific information in the coming days.

— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 30, 2020

The stay-at-home order was extended for Denver last week.

