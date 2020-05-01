Mayor Hancock discusses Denver’s safer-at-home strategy

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in Friday morning interview with FOX31’s Kirk Yuhnke, outlined the future of the city and county stay-at-home orders. The strategic action plan will be announced next week.

A requirement that people wear face coverings will also be announced soon and go into effect next week.

“It’s not just a mask – it’s face coverings, it’s important people know that if you don’t have a mask readily available, if you have a bandana, a towel, a shirt – something to cover your nose and mouth to make sure you protect those around you but also encourage those around you to wear masks like you,” Hancock said in the interview.

The mayor is promoting gentle reminders as part of enforcement.

He said the health and safety of all residents will be the first consideration in restaurant reopening.

“The reality is there’s still a lot of work around restaurants and entertainment because there’s less opportunity for social distancing in those restaurants and so we’ve got to be particularly careful and we’ve got to be thoughtful about how we roll them out,” Hancock said.

The mayor expressed relief that the temporary medical facility set up at the Colorado Convention Center may not be needed.

“I remember touring it with lieutenant general of the National Guard when it was close to being open. I remember standing there, he asked me to address the construction workers and national guard, and I said I hope this is one of the biggest efforts that you’ve gone through that will never be used,” said Hancock.