Denver Public Schools to close for 3 weeks due to coronavirus concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova announced Thursday evening that classes will be suspended from March 16 until April 7.

Classes will be in session Friday, March 13.

School buildings will still be open on Monday (March 16) and Tuesday (March 17) if families need to retrieve belongings.

Spring break was scheduled for March 30 through April 3.

April 6 is a teacher work day. Classes are set to resume April 7.

Schools will be cleaned and disinfected during the suspension.

A number of Colorado school districts have suspended classes or extended spring break due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several colleges and universities have also moved to online classes, restricting attendance on all campuses.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated shortly.