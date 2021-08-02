Mayor Hancock, Denver leaders will provide update on COVID-19, mask guidance

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock and Executive Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald will provide an update on Denver’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The update will happen live above on FOX31 Now at 11 a.m.

New guidance on masks and vaccinations is expected to be announced during the news conference.

Some counties in Colorado announced new mask recommendations last week following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance.

Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.