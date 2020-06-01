Mayor Hancock asks protesters to get tested for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Hancock asked people who participated in demonstrations over the weekend to get a free COVID-19 test at Pepsi Center as large crowds gathered with little social distancing.

Mayor Hancock tweeted his request on Sunday to those who demonstrated.

Hey, Denver. We are still in the middle of a pandemic and we want to protect our resident’s health. We’d like to invite everyone who has taken part in the demonstrations over this weekend to get a free COVID-19 test at our Pepsi Center site. https://t.co/jLZtm6s3Tl pic.twitter.com/4p5qsHCQVW — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) May 31, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing is offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, excluding holidays, at the Pepsi Center. Those who want to get tested must register in advance.