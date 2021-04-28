Mayor Hancock to announce Denver’s economic recovery strategy

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. today to discuss his strategy for Denver’s economic recovery in wake of the pandemic.

Hancock and his administration plan to roll out strategies addressing three main issues in Denver’s pandemic recovery: economy, unhoused residents and community safety.

Today’s press conference will focus on Denver’s economic recovery, businesses and workers. There will be a media roundtable following the press conference at noon. The following departments will be present to address questions:

Finance

Denver Economic Development and Opportunity

Transportation & Infrastructure

Arts and Venues

Community Planning and Development

Excise and Licenses and Technology Services

You can watch the press conference and roundtable in the video above on FOX31 NOW beginning at 11 a.m.