DENVER (KDVR) — Many people have been cancelling their planned trips as fear of the coronavirus heightens. Others are taking advantage of the cheap travel deals. We took to social media to hear your perspective and to see if you are #booking or #cancelling.

Here are some of the responses:

Making a decision soon on whether to cancel April flight to see family. Not scared of just getting the virus but not wanting to risk passing it to older family members with health issues. — Donnie Renn (@DonnieRenn) March 11, 2020

We have future trips planned starting in May. I took a chance and checked our airline reservations and saw the fares went down. The airlines allowed me to adjust the fare and credited me back the difference /Savings for future flights. — RDR (@Raf2173) March 11, 2020

Just back today from Cancun- it was a ghost town at the resort! If you want service, you got it. Staff was more than eager to provide it and we had the ocean, beach, pool to ourselves! — Patrick (@exactpat) March 11, 2020

Saw that plane ticket pricing is going down and airlines are waiving cancellation fees so I may buy tickets & hope for the best…… — MrsP (@ColoradoMaam) March 11, 2020

I'm here to live life to the fullest not the longest. So definitely capitalizing on cheap flights. — ❄️Emily ❄️ (@n0obyn00b) March 11, 2020

Reservations to fly to California next week, for the weekend. I haven't decided yet. I'm taking it day by day because I fit into the "older" American category, 60+, but still healthy. I will wait until next Wednesday. — Lora (@MustoeLora) March 11, 2020

I booked my trip back in October for a trip in early April before all of this started, but I will continue to take precautions and monitor the situation as my travel date gets closer. — mandie (@ajeansres) March 11, 2020

We were going to go to Japan, but employer told us it was a risk to go and we would have to be self quarantined and maybe not allowed back. We’re a working class fam so we can’t take that chance at least the airline isn’t charging moving dates around but we want to cancel :/ — Farmer (@ESSFarmer) March 11, 2020