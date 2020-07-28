Masks required inside and outside in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health announced that face coverings will be required both indoors and outdoors by anyone over the age 11 when unable to maintain 6 foot social distancing, until further notice.

JCPH said the new order is a proactive effort to quickly curb the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. From July 11-24, the county reported at least 584 total cases of coronavirus.

“After an extensive discussion during our Board of Health meeting held on July 21, which included public comment from community members, the Board unanimously agreed it was important to implement a local mask order that best protects our residents based on the science and evidence currently available to us,” said Greg Deranleau, President of the Jefferson County Board of Health. “We know there is great benefit to wearing a mask outdoors when it’s difficult to keep 6 foot distance between yourself and others who don’t live with you, and we want this prevention strategy to be as effective as possible. Mandating masks outdoors is also consistent with the requirements set by other local public health agencies in the Denver Metro Area.”

Read the full order here: https://www.jeffco.us/DocumentCenter/View/22744/Jeffco-Public-Health-Order-20-008-Emergency-Mask-Order-072420

The order does not require face coverings when in private residences, or in a personal vehicle when traveling alone or with members of your household. The order also provides exceptions for medical conditions, certain work conditions, first responder unforeseen emergencies, children 10 years of age younger, and for other situations in which CDPHE has explicitly permitted the removal of a face covering. Face coverings should not be worn by young children under age 2, anyone who cannot medically tolerate wearing it, or anyone who is unable to remove it without assistance.

“We deeply thank our Jeffco residents for working with us during this time and for continuing to take the steps needed to slow the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Mark B. Johnson, Executive Director at JCPH. “We know it has been a long, hard summer, and we hope that by working together we can keep our businesses open and community safe in a sustainable way. Remember to keep caring for one another and doing your part.”