Masks no longer required outdoors in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health announced Monday that wearing a face covering while outdoors is no longer required.

The board of health updated the order based on the increase in vaccinations among the vulnerable population.

The updated order requires a face covering for all individuals over age 10 in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status or group size.

“As restrictions gradually ease, it is important to continue wearing masks in indoor spaces,” said Lexi Nolen, Boulder County Public Health interim executive director. “While we are making great strides, we need to keep safety guidelines in place for a while longer.”

Over 110,000 Boulder County residents, representing over 40% of the eligible population, has received at least 1 course of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to BCPH.

BCPH said the changes to the order include:

Boulder County residents must wear a face covering whenever entering or within any public indoor space that is not that person’s residence, or while using or waiting to use the services of any taxi, bus, light rail, train, car service, ride-sharing or similar service, or mass transportation.

All individuals older than ten years old must wear a face covering in public indoor spaces in Boulder County at all times.

When outdoors, individuals are not required to use face covering. However, a face covering is recommended if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Participants of indoor sports must wear a face covering pursuant to Boulder County’s Face Covering Sports Guidance. If playing outdoors, a face covering is not required but is recommended.

“We know there is pandemic fatigue, and we are grateful to every single resident who continues to take steps to protect themselves and the community by wearing a face covering. It takes all of us to end the pandemic,” said Nolen.

The new order will remain in effect for the next 30 days.