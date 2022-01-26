Masks are no longer required in Summit County

SUMMITY COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The mask mandate has ended in Summit County following a decline in new COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate started on Dec. 30 as cases started skyrocketing in the county.

Over the last seven days, the county’s positivity rate dropped to 21.2%.

The 7-day incidence rate started a slow decline at the beginning of the month.

Credit: Summit County Public Health

With the new order, masks continue to be required for children ages 2-11 indoors in schools, childcare centers, and in extracurricular activities. At this time, the Summit School District will continue its requirement that staff and students wear masks throughout the District, the health department said.