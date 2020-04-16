Mask protocols vary at Colorado grocery stores

DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers have received dozens of emails this week asking one simple question: Why aren’t grocery store workers wearing masks?

Photos show employees at Walmart, Costco and King Soopers, to name a few, serving food and stocking shelves without masks on.

“It was crazy,” said Helen Bradshaw. “I’m actually in fear of my life going into Walmart.”

Bradshaw says she’s been making frequent trips to the Walmart near East 29th Avenue and Quebec Street, buying groceries to help out her older neighbors.

She says more than half of the workers still are not wearing masks.

“I asked to speak to a store manager, and they said that it’s not mandatory, it’s up to them,” she said. “Why isn’t it mandatory?”

Bradshaw believes staff members should be required to wear them, as the state urges everyone in close contact with others to don face coverings.

“You shouldn’t even let somebody in the store without a mask,” she said. “This is not a joke. This is serious. So don’t treat it like a joke.”

Below are the policies at Denver-area grocery stores who have responded to requests for information. This list will be updated as companies respond.

Safeway: Associates are required to wear masks. Company is providing masks for associates.

Walmart: Face masks are mandatory in some communities, and optional in others. Company is providing face masks for associates.