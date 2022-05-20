JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County was designated as “Community Level Medium” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines Friday, meaning residents will be required to mask up in certain settings.

According to a news release from the county, masking will now be required in nonmedical congregate settings serving at-risk populations to stay in compliance with state public health orders. This includes prisons, jails, community corrections, substance use and day treatment programs and homeless shelters.

Healthcare settings in Jefferson County must also now require patients, visitors and staff to mask up to be in compliance with the latest state public health orders.

In the last week, case rates and hospital admissions have risen in the county as both metrics keep climbing statewide.

“Though we never want to see additional cases in our community, this shift was not unexpected, as more contagious variants such as the BA.2.12.1 variant have spread across the country, state and our county,” Jefferson County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Sarah Rowan said in a statement.

“While JCPH will continue to monitor trends — and keep our community up-to-date with what to expect and when — we anticipate that we’ll see higher levels of disease spread in Jeffco for at least another month,” Rowan said. “We are hopeful that by the end of June, we will start to see cases heading back in the right direction.”