Many Colorado restaurants fear they will close permanently due to pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Colorado restaurants and breweries are closely following public health orders and fear they will not survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorilla Alchemy Brewery in Fort Lupton is the latest to close its doors forever.

The brewery was in the process of moving locations when the coronavirus pandemic began, and the business’ investors backed out of plans to back the project.

“It was crushing. It was absolutely devastating,” explained Marcus Wulf, the brewery’s owner.

La Cour, a French Bistro and jazz club in south Denver, is also calling it quits.

Co-owner Janet Poth says the business will not reopen when the state allows restaurants to accept dine-in customers again.

“It’s hard because this is our life. We lived it. Definitely tears were shed, because you’re giving up a dream, a livelihood, a lifestyle,” Poth said.

According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, only 3 percent of the state’s restaurants have thrown in the towel so far, but those numbers will grow. According to a survey conducted by the association, 20 percent fear they won’t survive if dining rooms don’t open up by the end of May.

“In the next few weeks I’m sure we’ll hear of more announcing they can’t handle this,” said Wulf.

Gov. Jared Polis announced a decision will be made May 25 regarding restaurants and bars, but Poth is one of many who believe customers may be reluctant to return even when restaurants do reopen.

Both Poth and Wulf say they support the decision to close restaurants, as difficult as it is for small business owners.

“I think if we were going to get through it, we’d get through it by opening let’s say in November or December,” said Poth.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed its members and found that 58 percent are concerned about meeting payroll during the pandemic. 28 percent claim they may be forced to go out of business in the next 18 months, if continuing to operate under the current circumstances.

“It’s all stress. It’s all sleepless nights. It’s one of the worst things ever,” said Wulf.