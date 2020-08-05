Manitou Incline will open with free online reservations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) — The Manitou Springs City Council spoke Tuesday night to reopen the Manitou Incline with new guidelines. All users of the Incline must have a free reservation and they’ll be given a wrist band to be worn while on the Incline.

City council members approved the memorandum on a 5-2 vote.

The City wants to establish a system to operate the Incline in a manner that best protects the public health, safety, and welfare without overly burdening the resources of Manitou Springs.

City Council voted to create a Free Incline Reservation System (“FIRS”). The online reservation system will provide booking information, Incline rules, recommendations, and directions concerning parking.

The reservations will be limited to 45 people per 30-minute window, provided that for the initial two weeks of operation of the FIRS, reservations shall be limited to 35 people per 30-minute window. The number of people permitted per 30-minute window may be adjusted by Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs upon their mutual consent depending on the availability of parking spaces.

The Incline access shall be limited to the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be an Incline attendant to check people in, pass out wristbands, and provide overall guidance and direction.

To access the Incline, all users must have a reservation and, unless they arrive on foot or by bicycle, provide proof that they parked at Hiawatha Gardens or the Iron Springs Chateau.

Reservations may be made up to seven days in advance of the desired access date. Modifications to the reservation availability period may be made by the cities upon their mutual consent based on cancellations and user trends.

Enforcement of the reservation period may include issuing trespass citations to individuals accessing the Incline without a valid reservation, during hours when the Incline is closed, or otherwise without appropriate authorization.

Unless Colorado Springs or Manitou Springs agree otherwise, access to the Incline shall be subject to the terms of the memorandum and the FIRS shall remain in effect until Manitou Springs terminates its COVID-19 emergency declaration restrictions on the Incline.

The Incline is an attraction that averages 1,000 visitors a day, and due to the COVID-19

crisis, the City of Manitou Springs has found it in the best interest of the public’s health and

well-being to temporarily close the Incline on April 15.

As to when the Incline will be back open for guests, city council members did not say.

FOX21 will have more information about this developing story Wednesday.