Manitou Incline could reopen with free, interim reservation system

COLORADO SPRINGS/MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo (KXRM) – The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Manitou Springs are collaborating on a plan to reopen the Manitou Incline aligned with recommended public health modifications, including measures to better ensure physical distancing.

The City of Colorado Springs consulted with the other co-owners of the Incline, the USDA Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities, on the proposed interim management plan.

The Incline has been closed since March 17, under an emergency resolution issued by Manitou Springs City Council in response to COVID-19.

The Manitou Springs City Council will convene a special work session Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m. to hear a re-opening proposal from Colorado Springs city staff and a parking plan from the City of Manitou Springs.

Since this is a work session, the council will not take public comment on Thursday, however, the public can attend the meeting virtually through the City of Manitou Springs’ website.

After the work session, Manitou Springs City Council will give direction on how to move forward.

The management proposal outlines:

A free, online reservation system that would allow a maximum of 45 hikers to access the Incline every 30 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Users would be required to check in with an onsite attendant before accessing the trail.

The City of Colorado Springs would operate and staff the interim reservation system.

Other elements of the proposal include the addition of a handwashing station and increased restroom maintenance.

Physical distancing, personal hygiene, and use of a face covering would also be encouraged