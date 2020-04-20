Man claims ‘media hype’ of coronavirus, coughs on products at Eagle County market

EDWARDS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say refused to comply with the Village Market’s and Eagle County Public Health Order of keeping 6 feet away from customers and employees.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was asked to step back and then he went on a rant of how the employee was falling for what he called ‘media hype’. He then got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the communities help in identifying the man. Deputies believe he is a local resident of Edwards and is suspected of the incident at the Village Market in Edwards.

If you think you may have any information about this suspect or this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.