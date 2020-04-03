LyftUp provides free scooter rides for critical workers during Covid-19 crisis

DENVER (KDVR) — LyftUp Scooter Critical Workforce Program allows first-responder, healthcare and transit workforce free scooter trips to go to work. Governor Polis, Denver Mayor Hancock and Lyft announced the new initiative today for critical workers on the frontlines.

Employers should email Hero Scooters to enroll their staff in the program.

“Thanks to Lyft’s new initiative, while most of us are staying at home to save lives, free scooter rides for healthcare workers and other critical emergency workers across the Denver area help protect us in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Polis.

“Our health care workers are on the front line of the COVID-19 response, and they need all the support we can give them right now to help slow the spread,” said Mayor Hancock.

Lyft’s free scooter program is an expansion of the LyftUp program, providing access to free rides for low-income seniors, young families, healthcare workers and individuals with disabilities to essential services during the COVID-19 crisis.

LyftUp Scooter Critical Workforce Program Details:

Lyft is offering free scooter rides through April 30, up to 30 minutes in length, for first-responders, healthcare, and transit workers across its scooter network in Denver.

Lyft will work directly with employers to share enrollment information for their critical workforce.

Interested employers should Email Hero Scooters to obtain enrollment information.

Lyft will prioritize scooter deployment near local hospitals to facilitate essential trips for healthcare workers.

In response to COVID-19, Lyft has been and is continuing to disinfect high contact surfaces on scooters (including handlebars, brake lever, bell, and throttle) each time they are recharged. The team is also disinfecting high contact surfaces on vans used to transport scooters (including steering wheels, door handles, seat belts, and center console) at the start of each shift.