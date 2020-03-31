Loveland woman inspiring community with random acts of kindness during pandemic

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Like many Coloradans, Resa Mai of Loveland is temporarily working remotely from home.

The librarian normally drives 70 miles roundtrip each day to her job in Fort Lupton.

“I average about $35 a week [in gas],” Mai said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since she’s not spending that money on gas for her vehicle right now, Mai decided to spend it in a different way: by enriching the lives of three people a week.

"I am ordering one meal a week from a locally owned restaurant and having it delivered to a friend. This way we can keep our local restaurants in business, we can keep our Uber Eats and Grub Hub drivers busy and we can keep our neighbors bellies full,” Mai explained.

So far, Mai has surprised her family, a co-worker and her neighbors.

"I hope people know we’re still connected and we’re still thinking about each other!” she said.

Mai is hoping others who are working remotely will be inspired to do the same thing.